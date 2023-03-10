News18 Evening Digest: Pulwama Matryrs’ Kin Protest in Jaipur, H3N2 Virus Changing Pattern & More

This evening, we look at the spread of the H3N2 virus in India, which has claimed 2 lives so far, one in Karnataka and the other in Haryana. We also look at protests and sit-ins by Pulwama martyrs’ families in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

The scenes of protest by the Pulwama martyrs’ families is making the central Congress leadership edgy and sit up. Widows of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans from Rajasthan, who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, have been protesting since February 28. They have been camping outside former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s residence in Jaipur since Monday. READ MORE

Squarely blaming India for disturbing “balance of power" in the region with nuclear tests, accusing Hindus of “organizing Muslim genocide" and of not letting the Kashmir issue settle: the class 10 history book taught in Pakistani schools runs India down as a nation while wrongly portraying historical events. News18 has accessed the textbook, which is developed in line with the national curriculum, published by National Book Foundation (Federal Textbook Board, Islamabad). READ MORE

The H3N2 influenza virus has been causing concern in India, especially after two deaths related to the virus were reported in Karnataka and Haryana. People are now worrying if they need to make Covid-like preparations to tackle the virus, or is it just a normal flu virus. READ MORE

Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party’s Kalkaji MLA and former advisor to former education minister Manish Sisodia, took charge of her six portfolios — education, power and WCD, among others — on Thursday. Her office, which used to be former Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s office is replete with his pictures with children. A standalone picture of Sisodia adorns Atishi’s table. READ MORE

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has started the online application process for the recruitment of various posts including principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and art teacher. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of OAVS at oav.edu.in. The last date to register for the above vacancies is April 6 up to 5 pm. READ MORE

