News18 Evening Digest: Rahul Gandhi Gives Up 'Aatmanirbhar Cong' Dream; Chamoli Accident, & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 evening digest brings you the latest stories; One Take | It Happens Only for INDIA: RaGa Gives up ‘Aatmanirbhar Cong’ Dream for Oppn Unity; Chamoli Accident: 17 Killed as Power Transformer Explodes at Namami Gange Project Site, among other top stories.

One Take | It Happens Only for INDIA: RaGa Gives up ‘Aatmanirbhar Cong’ Dream for Oppn Unity

The idea of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the new opposition front for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has been inspired by the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. READ MORE

Chamoli Accident: 17 Killed as Power Transformer Explodes at Namami Gange Project Site

The death toll in the Chamoli district explosion increased to 17 from the initial 10. Officials said that several people were injured too after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River. The victims were reportedly working at the Namami Gange project site. READ MORE

Seema Haider-Like Case: Bangladesh Woman Meets UP Man on Facebook, Then Come Blood-soaked Pics

A woman from Bangladesh, identified as Julie Begum, travelled to Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad to marry her lover, whom she met on Facebook. The woman later took the UP resident, Ajay Singh, with her to Bangladesh and sent distressing photos of him soaked in blood to his mother. READ MORE

Wickremesinghe Must Ensure Hambantota, China Won’t Cause Fresh Tensions for India during Visit

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for an official visit. Wickremesinghe, unlike his predecessors, did not visit India shortly after him being nominated as the norm is that new Sri Lankan leaders usually travel to India within a few weeks of taking office. READ MORE

Korea Open: PV Sindhu Crashes Out in First Round, N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor Win

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu’s inconsistent run continued as she made an opening round exit in the Korea Open Super 500 tournament with a narrow three-game loss to Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu-Po on Wednesday. READ MORE