News18 Evening Digest: Rahul Gandhi Loses MP Status; Mahatma Gandhi's Statue Vandalised in Canada & Other Stories

Latest in the political slugfest over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha MP and J&K Lt Guv Questions Mahatma’s Law Degree & other stories

MP Status Gone, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Fighting For Voice of India’; BJP Slams Congress For Crying Foul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia reached his residence on Friday evening, followed by his Lok Sabha disqualification. The move came a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case. READ MORE

Did You Know Gandhi Didn’t Study After High School? J&K Lt Guv Questions Mahatma’s Law Degree

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor of Manoj Sinha on Friday invoked Mahatma Gandhi in his speech, but went on to claim that Gandhi did not have a single university degree. “There is a Misconception that Gandhi ji had a Law Degree. Did you know he didn’t have a single University Degree? His only qualification was a High School Diploma," Manoj Sinha claimed. READ MORE

Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Vandalised in Canada’s Ontario, Anti-India, Anti-Modi Graffiti Painted

Khalistani supporters on Thursday vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Canada and defaced it with pro-Khalistan and anti-India graffiti. The vandalism of the statue occurred in the early hours of Thursday near the City Hall in Hamilton, in the province of Ontario, a report said. READ MORE

From Tax Relief for Individual Taxpayers To STT Hike, Here’re Finance Bill 2023 Highlights

The Finance Bill 2023, which contains various Budget 2023 proposals related to taxation and government expenditure, was passed on Friday in the Lok Sabha, with 45 amendments. A total of 20 more Sections have been added to the amendments. READ MORE

Advertisement

Twitter To Remove ‘Legacy Verified Checkmarks’ On April 1: Time To Pay For Twitter Blue

Twitter has announced that on April 1, 2023, it will finally be removing “legacy verified checkmarks," and if users want to retain the ‘blue tick,’ they will have to subscribe to Twitter Blue.One of the first major decisions that Elon Musk took after taking the helm of Twitter was the introduction of Twitter Blue, a paid service that offers the coveted ‘blue tick’ and the ability to edit and post longer tweets. READ MORE

Raghav Chadha Blushes, Reacts to Parineeti Chopra Dating Rumours, Says ‘Aapko Denge Jawaab…’

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai recently. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the duo coming out of a restaurant together. While Raghav went straight to his car, Parineeti stopped to pose for the paparazzi and interacted with them for a brief period of time before stepping inside the same car. READ MORE

Pakistan Cricket’s Shocker: ‘I Was Poisoned… Shahid Afridi Gave 40-50 Lakh’, Says Ex Opener

Advertisement

Former Pakistan opener Imran Nazir, whom Indians would remember as the one who gave their team an almighty scare in the final of the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007, has revealed that he was poisoned at the peak of his career and it was Shahid Afridi, who stood behind him like a rock, helping him with money for his treatment when he had nothing left in the bank. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here