News18 Evening Digest: Rahul Gandhi Says 'Jail Me, Disqualify Me For Life, Won't Back Down' And Other Top Stories

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified LIVE: Shinde Attacks Leader Over Savarkar Barb; Cong Plans ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ as BJP Holds Counter-stir

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Savarkar remarks at a press conference on Saturday and said Gandhi must be punished for his comments as “Savarkar is not only Maharashtra’s deity but is an idol for the whole country." READ MORE

Karnataka Polls: Eye on ‘Winnability’, 8 Muslim Candidates Given Ticket in Congress’ First List

Ahead of assembly elections due in May, the Karnataka Congress on Saturday announced its list of 124 seats for the upcoming polls. While the biggest headline was the announcement of Siddaramaiah contesting the Varuna seat, it is interesting to note that eight Muslim candidates were given tickets in the first list. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Even if Disqualified for Life…’ Rahul Refuses to Back Down in 1st Presser Since Debarment

Congress leader, in his first comments after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led government at the Centre and said the move to disqualify him was because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “too scared" to address the Adani issue in his next speech. READ MORE

A Brave Decision by the Sarpanch Pulled This Maha Village from the Brink of Communal Violence

Savarde, a village of approximately 15,000 people, lies around 25km from the city of Kolhapur. Last week, the village became a hotbed of communal tensions after the WhatsApp status of an 18-year-old angered its Hindu-majority population. READ MORE

Amritpal Singh Ditches Traditional Outfit, Spotted Donning Jacket & Sunglasses in New Clip | WATCH

Since the Punjab Police launched a manhunt for Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, several videos of him have made the rounds. In the latest video that has gone viral on social media, Amritpal is spotted wearing a jacket and trousers, ditching his traditional attire. READ MORE

Watch: Moon And Venus Meet Up In A Rare Planetary Conjunction

Advertisement

Astrophysicists and amateur skywatchers were lucky to witness the brightest planet in our solar system inches away from the Moon. On Friday, the moon and Venus aligned in conjunction for a short period of time. During the rare occurrence, Venus gradually ‘disappeared’ behind the Moon. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here