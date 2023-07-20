News18 Evening Digest: Raigad Landslide Death Toll Reaches 12, Many Feared Trapped And Other Top Stories

Raigad Landslide: 12 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Rains, Tough Terrain Hamper Rescue Ops | Updates

Raigad Landslide: At least 12 people were killed as 50 families got trapped under rubble after a landslide in Khalapur’s Irsalvadi village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra. READ MORE

Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail to Brij Bhushan Singh

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi granted regular bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the Federation’s assistant secretary, Vinod Tomar Singh, in the sexual harassment case on Thursday. The court heard the bail plea of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment, assault and stalking by six women wrestlers. READ MORE

In Rare Move, PM Modi Walks to Oppn’s Side in Lok Sabha & Interacts with Sonia Gandhi | All About Their Conversation

In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a brief conversation with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha chamber. PM Modi reportedly asked Gandhi about her well-being after her flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing on Tuesday. READ MORE

‘United We Stand’: But Data Shows INDIA Parties Fought Each Other Tooth And Nail in 2019

At Bengaluru, where a catchy acronym was coined by the opposition, the slogan was loud and clear: “United we stand". Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, who vowed in 2013 not to align with either the Bharatiya Janata Party or Congress, was seen smiling with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. READ MORE

How Heavy Rains & Poor Connectivity Hampered Rescue Ops in This Raigad Village That Got No Landslide Warning

Poor connectivity and lack of roads hampered rescue operations in Raigad district’s Thakurwadi village which was hit by a landslide late on the night of July 19, leading to 10 deaths while 90-100 people are still feared trapped. READ MORE

Delhi: 24-Year-Old Man Electrocuted to Death While Running on Treadmill, Gym Owner Arrested

A 24-year-old Delhi man died of electrocution while running on a treadmill at a gym in the Rohini area, Delhi Police said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Saksham Pruthi, a resident of Rohini Sector 19, frequented Gymplex Fitness Zone in Sector 15. READ MORE