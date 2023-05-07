News18 Evening Digest: Republic Day Parade Next Year Could See All-women Contingents And Other Top Stories

​I’m No Dark Horse for Karnataka CM Post; Have Built 80 Hanuman Temples in Kalburgi: Mallikarjun Kharge | Exclusive

Many were taken by surprise when during an election campaign, in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge gave out a chant related to Bajrang Bali, but with a twist. He said, “Jai Bajrang Bali, break corruption ki nali." READ MORE

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: PM Modi Says Congress Pushed Back Women Empowerment at Shivamogga Rally

With only three days to go polling in Karnataka, the poll campaign is in full swing with top leaders addressing rallies and holding roadshows to woo voters. READ MORE

Republic Day Parade Next Year Could See All-women Contingents, Centre Sends Memo to Armed Forces

Republic Day 2024 could see “only women participants" in marching and band contingents, as well as tableaux and other performances during the parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital, Defence Ministry sources have said. READ MORE

Cyclone ‘Mocha’: Storm Intensifying Over Southeast Bay of Bengal; Rain Alert in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said a low pressure area was likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on May 8, which is predicted to further intensify into a depression and a cyclonic storm on May 9. On Saturday, the MeT signalled a cyclonic circulation formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal, seen as the first step of the development of a possible severe cyclonic storm in the region next week. READ MORE

What if Dhoni was RCB Captain: ‘Woh Teen Dafa Trophies Jeeta Chuka Hota Inko,’ Says Wasim Akram

It’s been 16 years since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but things that have remained constant all this while is MS Dhoni leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Virat Kohli playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Both players have an unending fan following and are hugely admired by the budding cricketers. READ MORE

