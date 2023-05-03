News18 Evening Digest: Russia Says Ukraine Attempted to Kill President Putin and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 brings you the latest updates on Arvind Kejriwal’s reaction to ED’s chargesheet in the Delhi Excise Policy case, PM Modi’s fury speech in Karnataka and other top stories.
‘A Planned Terrorist Act’: Kremlin Says Ukraine Attempted Assassination of President Putin
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it shot down two drones launched by Ukraine and accused Kyiv of attempting to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin… the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement, calling the operation “a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation." READ MORE
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Kejriwal Slams ED for Naming AAP’s Sanjay Singh in Chargesheet By ‘Mistake’
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for naming AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the excise policy case chargesheet by “mistake" and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to defame the “most honest party of the country". READ MORE
PM Asks Voters to be Cautious of Those Indulging in ‘Shortcut Politics’, Says Cong Makes False Promises
Amid the row over Congress’s poll manifesto that proposed a “ban" on outfits like Bajrang Dal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday began his speech at a rally in Kalaburagi with a “Bajrang Bali ki jai’ chant. READ MORE
Sharad Pawar Resigns: NCP’s Jitendra Awhad, Entire Thane Unit Quit; Big Role Proposed for Supriya Sule
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar’s announcement on Tuesday to step down as chief of the party he founded and helmed since 1999 left many shocked, with workers and functionaries urging the veteran leader to withdraw his decision. A series of resignations have followed Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as NCP president. State general secretary of NCP, party leader Jitendra Awhad and all the office bearers of the Thane unit of the party tendered their resignations. READ MORE
Shah Rukh Khan Gets Brutally Trolled, Called ‘Rude’ After Jawan Star Pushed A Man’s Hand Away
