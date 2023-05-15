News18 Evening Digest: Sachin Pilot's Agenda for Rajasthan, CBI Files FIR in Drugs-on-Cruise Case and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s News18 digest, we bring you the latest updates on Sachin Pilot’s fight against corruption, FIR in the infamous drugs-on-cruise case and other top stories.

‘If I Get Any Position or Not…’: Rajasthan Congress Leader Sachin Pilot’s Vow in Fight Against Corruption

Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s ‘Jan Sangarsh Yatra’ demanding an investigation into corruption allegations against former chief minister, Vasundhara Raje Scindia ended today. While addressing a mega rally at Kamla Nehru Nagar along the Ajmer highway on the culmination of his five-day-long foot march, Pilot said he was ready to sacrifice whatever it took to end corruption in the state. READ MORE

Sameer Wankhede Case: KP Gosavi Conspired to Extort Rs 25 Crore from Aryan Khan, Says CBI FIR

KP Gosavi, who was brought in as an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and his aide Sanvile D’Souza conspired to extort Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan’s family on behalf of Sameer Wankhede, then Zonal Director with the NCB, according to the first information report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son. READ MORE

READ MORE Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant DK Shivakumar has told News18 that he has left the decision to the Congress high command, and has not discussed any “formula". It is now learnt that Shivakumar will be going to Delhi after earlier saying that he won’t, while former CM Siddaramaiah has already left for the national capital in a “jubilant mood."

READ MORE The Kerala Story actor Adah Sharma reportedly met with a road accident on Sunday. Soon after the news about her accident started going viral on the internet, the Bollywood actor took to her Twitter account to share an update about the same.