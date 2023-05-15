Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » News18 Evening Digest: Sachin Pilot's Agenda for Rajasthan, CBI Files FIR in Drugs-on-Cruise Case and Other Top Stories

News18 Evening Digest: Sachin Pilot's Agenda for Rajasthan, CBI Files FIR in Drugs-on-Cruise Case and Other Top Stories

We are also covering: Karnataka CM Suspense: Not Discussed Anything, Left It to High Command, Shivakumar Tells News18; The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Meets With Accident Amid Death Threats, Says 'Getting Lot of...'; 'MSD has Given Enough Hints that This is His last IPL': Dhoni's Former IND Teammate Makes Bold Claim and more

Advertisement

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 16:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Pilot's yatra will end at Ajmer Road, where the DPS school is located. (File Photo/PTI)
Pilot's yatra will end at Ajmer Road, where the DPS school is located. (File Photo/PTI)

Hello Readers, in today’s News18 digest, we bring you the latest updates on Sachin Pilot’s fight against corruption, FIR in the infamous drugs-on-cruise case and other top stories.

‘If I Get Any Position or Not…’: Rajasthan Congress Leader Sachin Pilot’s Vow in Fight Against Corruption

Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s ‘Jan Sangarsh Yatra’ demanding an investigation into corruption allegations against former chief minister, Vasundhara Raje Scindia ended today. While addressing a mega rally at Kamla Nehru Nagar along the Ajmer highway on the culmination of his five-day-long foot march, Pilot said he was ready to sacrifice whatever it took to end corruption in the state. READ MORE

Sameer Wankhede Case: KP Gosavi Conspired to Extort Rs 25 Crore from Aryan Khan, Says CBI FIR

Advertisement

KP Gosavi, who was brought in as an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and his aide Sanvile D’Souza conspired to extort Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan’s family on behalf of Sameer Wankhede, then Zonal Director with the NCB, according to the first information report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son. READ MORE

Karnataka CM Suspense: Not Discussed Anything, Left It to High Command, Shivakumar Tells News18

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant DK Shivakumar has told News18 that he has left the decision to the Congress high command, and has not discussed any “formula". It is now learnt that Shivakumar will be going to Delhi after earlier saying that he won’t, while former CM Siddaramaiah has already left for the national capital in a “jubilant mood." READ MORE

The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Meets With Accident Amid Death Threats, Says ‘Getting Lot of…’

The Kerala Story actor Adah Sharma reportedly met with a road accident on Sunday. Soon after the news about her accident started going viral on the internet, the Bollywood actor took to her Twitter account to share an update about the same. READ MORE

‘MSD has Given Enough Hints that This is His last IPL’: Dhoni’s Former IND Teammate Makes Bold Claim

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar came running towards Dhoni and asked for the autograph on his shirt. The CSK skipper hugged the batting legend and signed his shirt right away. It was a moment to behold for all cricket fans and it even triggered the debate if MSD has hinted about his IPL future. READ MORE

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: May 15, 2023, 16:57 IST
last updated: May 15, 2023, 16:57 IST
Read More