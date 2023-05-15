News18 Evening Digest: Sachin Pilot's Agenda for Rajasthan, CBI Files FIR in Drugs-on-Cruise Case and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s News18 digest, we bring you the latest updates on Sachin Pilot’s fight against corruption, FIR in the infamous drugs-on-cruise case and other top stories.
‘If I Get Any Position or Not…’: Rajasthan Congress Leader Sachin Pilot’s Vow in Fight Against Corruption
Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s ‘Jan Sangarsh Yatra’ demanding an investigation into corruption allegations against former chief minister, Vasundhara Raje Scindia ended today. While addressing a mega rally at Kamla Nehru Nagar along the Ajmer highway on the culmination of his five-day-long foot march, Pilot said he was ready to sacrifice whatever it took to end corruption in the state. READ MORE
Sameer Wankhede Case: KP Gosavi Conspired to Extort Rs 25 Crore from Aryan Khan, Says CBI FIR
KP Gosavi, who was brought in as an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and his aide Sanvile D’Souza conspired to extort Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan’s family on behalf of Sameer Wankhede, then Zonal Director with the NCB, according to the first information report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son. READ MORE