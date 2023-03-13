News18 Evening Digest: SC Refers Pleas on Same-Sex Marriage to Constitution Bench and Other Top Stories

Same-Sex Marriage: SC Says Matter is of ‘Seminal Importance’, Refers to Constitution Bench

The Supreme Court on Monday said the matter of same-sex marriages in the country is of "seminal importance" and directed that it will be posted before a constitution bench.

In a First, India to Provide Online Training to Afghan Diplomats. Details Here

India will provide online training to Afghan diplomats, a move that signalled building relations between New Delhi and the Taliban-ruled country, News18 has learnt.

Man Dies on Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight: Why Don’t Airlines Have Doctors Onboard? EXPLAINED

An IndiGo plane from the national capital to Doha was diverted to Karachi airport on Sunday night after a passenger fell ill onboard and was later declared dead on arrival, according to officials. Abdullah, a Nigerian national who was around 60 years old, was declared dead on arrival, the officials said.

Oscars 2023: From Michelle Yeoh to Naatu Naatu And More; See The Many Firsts At 95th Academy Awards

Michelle Yeoh bagged the Best Actress Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once. She Is the first Asian actress to win the award. Naatu Naatu is also the first Indian film song to be nominated for —and win— an Oscar.

Why is the Oscars’ Trophy Worth Only $1? EXPLAINED

Everyone keeps their eye on the prize at Oscars - the golden statuette cast in bronze and plated with gold. When people win, it's life-defining moment for them, a marker and recognition of their hardwork and commitment.

IND vs AUS 2023: India Win Series 2-1 After Ahmedabad Test Ends in a Draw

With Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara being thrown the ball and have a go at Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, the fate of the 4th Test between India and Australia, even if you had just switched on your TV or arrived at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad post tea break, it was as clear as the day - a drab draw.

