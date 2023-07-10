News18 Evening Digest: SC Refuses to Stay Delhi Ordinance, Jawan Prevue Out & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 evening digest brings you the top stories; Setback to Kejriwal Govt as SC Refuses to Stay Delhi Ordinance, Notice to Centre; Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan’s Avatar Gets Mixed Reactions, and other stories.

Setback to Kejriwal Govt as SC Refuses to Stay Delhi Ordinance, Notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre in response to a plea filed by the AAP-led Delhi government challenging the constitutional validity of an ordinance pertaining to the control over bureaucrats. READ MORE

Bangalore Metro: Karnataka Government Proposes Rs 15000 Crore Hebbal-Sarjapur Line Expansion

In a major development for Bengaluru’s transportation infrastructure, the Karnataka government has put forth a proposal to construct a brand new 37km metro line connecting Hebbal and Sarjapur. READ MORE

Weather News LIVE Updates: Tourists Stuck in Himachal To Be Evacuated Soon, Says CM Sukhu; Yamuna Breaches Warning Level in Delhi

The monsoon rainfall wreaked havoc in parts of north India, especially in Himachal Pradesh where record downpours have triggered widespread landslides and flash floods. State authorities have ordered the closure of schools and colleges for two days. READ MORE

Lakshya Sen Wins Canada Open 2023 Beating Li Shi Feng in Straight Games

Lakshya Sen clinched the Canada Open 2023 beating Li Shi Feng of China in the final at Calgary on Sunday. The Commonwealth Games Gold medalist from India got the better of the All England champion 21-18, 22-20. READ MORE