News18 Evening Digest: SC Says Great Need to Have Healing Touch in Manipur, Lalu's Assets Seized & Other Top Stories

In today's evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the Manipur issue, Chandrayaan-3 and other latest stories.

Manipur Violence: SC Says Time Running Out, Great Need to Have Healing Touch in State

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the state government to inform that what happened in Manipur cannot be justified by saying that "this and this has happened elsewhere and that how many zero FIRs have been registered in the case so far.

Land For Jobs Case: Lalu Yadav, Family’s Assets Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached the properties of Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav the land-for-job scam.

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO to Put Spacecraft On Course to Moon, Big Milestone Tonight

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to conduct Trans Lunar Injection (TLI) tonight on Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft — has been flying in the space vacuum for almost 15 days — will be put on its course to the moon after the TLI.

Monsoon Check: India Gets 15% More Rains in July, Some States Still Dry; What to Expect in August?

India is heading to witness the highest rains in July in the last 29 years as the country received surplus monsoon in most parts of the country. The country, till July 30, received a total 312.2 mm rainfall against the average of 271.9 mm.

Apple Confirms Major Bug Causing Issues With Parental Controls: What It Means

Apple provides a slew of features that help parents to keep a check on the screen time that the kids spend on iPad. The control was offered with the iOS 12 update which makes it easy to put a limit on how much time they can spend, without having to track the activities.