News18 Evening Digest: Senior Astronomer Confident of Chandrayaan-3 Success But Says Last 30 Km Still Daunting And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on Chandrayaan-3, reshuffling of Congress’s top panel and other top stories.

‘Confident of Chandrayaan-3 Success But Last 30 Km Before Touchdown Still Daunting’: Senior Astronomer

India’s third mission to the moon has put the spotlight back on the country’s inter-planetary expeditions and the long quest by astronomers to unravel the mysteries of space. Apart from demonstrating a successful touchdown on the moon, Chandrayaan-3 will answer some intriguing questions. READ MORE

Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor Find Place in Congress’s Top Panel Reshuffle | Full List

Advertisement

In the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) list reconstituted by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Anand Sharma are among the new members. READ MORE

UP: Couple Beaten to Death After Son Elopes with Girl from Another Community in Sitapur

Aman and his wife were brutally beaten to death with iron rods and sticks after their son married a girl from an another faith in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, reports said on Sunday. READ MORE

Russia’s Luna-25 Crashes on the Moon. Here’s What May Have Went Wrong | Explained

The Luna-25 probe, Russia’s first Moon mission in almost 50 years, crashed on the Moon on Sunday after an incident during pre-landing manoeuvres.READ MORE

AP Dhillon And Banita Sandhu Are NOT Dating? Here’s Why Netizens Feel So

AP Dhillon, Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and record producer, and British actress Banita Sandhu are in the headlines currently. There are rumours of both dating but they have not made it official. Well, on Saturday, the actress did share a series of photos making their relationship official. And now netizens are speculating that both are not dating and it’s all fake. Yes, you are reading right. READ MORE