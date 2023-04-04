Home » India » News18 Evening Digest: Seven Killed in Sikkim Avalanche, Several Feared Trapped And Other Top Stories

News18 Evening Digest: Seven Killed in Sikkim Avalanche, Several Feared Trapped And Other Top Stories

Top News this evening, the latest on Sikkim avalanche, Ghulam Nabi Azad's comments on PM Modi; Kerala train fire incident and other top news.

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 18:12 IST

New Delhi, India

The avalanche occurred around 12:20 pm at the 14th milestone on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg. (Photo: News18)
The avalanche occurred around 12:20 pm at the 14th milestone on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg. (Photo: News18)

Sikkim Avalanche: 7 Killed in Nathula, Several Feared Trapped; Rescue Ops Underway

At least seven tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim’s Nathula area on Tuesday. Several tourists are feared trapped under snow and 20 people have been rescued so far. READ MORE

For What I Did, PM Modi Was ‘Too Generous…Never Took Revenge’: Ex-Cong Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he was “too generous" to him, and never took any “revenge" despite his comments on several issues including Article 370, CAA among others. READ MORE

Kerala Train Fire Incident: Railway Cops, NIA Carry on Search Ops in Noida, Ghaziabad to Nab Suspect

Advertisement

Two Railway Police officers have reached Noida and Ghaziabad in search of the suspect in Kozhikode train fire incident. The agencies are in search of him for the past few days and have made a sketch to identify the accused. READ MORE

Mugshots or Perp Walk in Handcuffs: As Trump Heads to Court, Here’s What to Expect

Former US President Donald Trump will appear in a Manhattan court on Tuesday to face charges related to falsifying business records in a hush-money investigation. The former US president becomes the first American president to be charged with a crime. READ MORE

KTR’s ‘BJP’s Munna Bhai’ Jibe to ‘Bahana Hai’ Posters for Kejriwal: Degree Row Intensifies in Poll Season

Controversy surrounding educational qualifications of political leaders have picked pace again, with Karnataka elections around the corner and a year to 2024 Lok Sabha polls. After Arvind Kejriwal and Mahua Moitra, BRS leader K T Rama Rao has accused two BJP MPs from Telangana of holding ‘fake certificates’. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 04, 2023, 18:06 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 18:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Raises Temperature With Sensuous Saree-clad Pictures, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+12PHOTOS

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Style Lessons From The Ambani Family Ladies