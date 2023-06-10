Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
News18 Evening Digest: Sharad Pawar Makes Daughter NCP's New Working Prez and Other Top Stories

We are also covering: BJP All Set to Snap Ties With Haryana Ally Dushyant Chautala's JJP? Here's What CM Khattar Has to Say; Cyclone 'Biparjoy': NDRF Teams Placed In Gujarat, No Clarity on Landfall Yet | Know All About 'Very Severe' Storm and more

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 17:15 IST

Senior NCP Leaders Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar, and Ajit Pawar (Image: PTI)
Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Nationalist Congress Party’s key political announcements and other top stories.

Sharad Pawar Names Daughter Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as NCP Working Presidents; No Responsibility for Nephew Ajit

In a major political announcement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, on Saturday, named his daughter Supriya Sule and senior leader  Praful Patel as new working presidents of the party. Pawar made the big announcement at the 25th anniversary of NCP, which was founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999. READ MORE

 BJP All Set to Snap Ties With Haryana Ally Dushyant Chautala’s JJP? Here’s What CM Khattar Has to Say

Amid speculations that the Bharatiya Janata Janata (BJP) may snap ties with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) ahead of Haryana assembly elections next year, CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said BJP Haryana in-charge Biplab Deb will decide on the future of alliance with the JJP. READ MORE

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’: NDRF Teams Placed In Gujarat, No Clarity on Landfall Yet | Know All About ‘Very Severe’ Storm

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to intensify further on Saturday and move nearly north-northeastwards over the course of two days, the India Meteorological Department said. The weather agency also said that the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the remaining parts of Kerala and additional areas of the southern peninsula within the next two days. READ MORE

Kangana Takes Indirect Dig at Ranbir Over Ramayan Casting, Claims ‘He Is Infamous For Nasty…’

Kangana Ranaut took an indirect jibe at rumours doing the rounds that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram in the new Ramayan film. For the unversed, earlier this week, it was claimed that Ranbir has been roped in to lead Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayan. There are also claims that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play Sita. While Nitish is yet to react to these claims, Kangana indirectly reacted to reports and slammed the alleged casting. READ MORE

Man Attends Meeting on Bike While Stuck in Traffic in ‘Peak Bengaluru’ Moment

In Bengaluru, they say, “Nothing is impossible for us!" Why, you ask? Well, it’s because the traffic in this city has turned them into masters of multitasking, making their way through the never-ending jams while getting things done. Who needs to wait around for life when you can conquer it in the middle of a traffic jam? While it may be a regular occurrence for them, their “regular" is anything but common when it hits the internet! Now, a recent snapshot of a man attending a meeting while stuck in traffic proved what it is to be a Peak Bengaluru moment. READ MORE

