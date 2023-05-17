News18 Evening Digest: Shivakumar Not Ready To take K'taka Dy CM Post, School Teacher's Brutal Murder By Stalker and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Karnataka Chief Minister’s candidate selection, the brutal murder of a Rajasthan teacher by a stalker and other top stories.

Karnataka CM announcement in Next 72 Hours; Shivakumar Not Ready to Take Dy CM Post, Say Sources

Amid a race for the Karnataka chief minister’s post, two aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar held separate back-to-back meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to decide the final name for the top post in the southern state. Addressing the media outside Kharge’s 10 Rajaji Marg residence, senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said a decision on the next Karnataka CM is likely on Wednesday or Thursday and a new cabinet in the state will be in place in the next 48-72 hours. READ MORE

Rajasthan: School Teacher Stabbed to Death by Jilted Lover Outside Ajmer Police Chowky

A school teacher was stabbed to death outside a police station in broad day light in Rajasthan’s Ajmer. The police said the accused, Vivek Singh (30), was in one-sided love with the victim, Kirti Soni (32), and was pressurising her to marry him. Soni was upset with this and told her friend Anil about Vivek, according to a report in Dainik Baskar. READ MORE

Air India Delhi-Sydney Flight Hit by Severe Turbulence, Several Passengers Injured

Several passengers on board the Delhi-Sydney Air India flight on Tuesday sustained injuries due to severe turbulence mid-air, according to an ANI report. The injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at the Sydney airport. No passenger was admitted to the hospital. READ MORE

Islamabad High Court Grants Blanket Relief to Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan till May 31

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday received blanket relief from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as it extended its orders against his arrest in further cases till May 31, GeoNews said in a report. The IHC extended the relief while hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea seeking details of all cases filed against the outfit’s chief. Imran Khan earlier claimed that he was booked in more than 100 cases. READ MORE

Aishwarya Rai BRUTALLY Trolled For Her Style As She Heads to Cannes 2023 With Aaradhya Bachchan

