News18 Evening Digest: Shoot-at-sight Orders Issued in 'Extreme Cases' Amid Manipur Violence And Other Top Stories

Manipur Violence: ‘Shoot-at-sight’ Orders Issued in ‘Extreme Cases’; Army Called in

Amid the violence, the Manipur government on Thursday issued shoot at sight order in “extreme cases" as clashes continue to take place between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages. READ MORE

Dreaded Gangster Anil Dujana, Out on Bail in Murder Case, Killed in UP STF Encounter in Meerut

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday afternoon gunned down dreaded gangster Anil Dujana in an encounter on an unpaved road near a village in Meerut. Confirming the news, Additional DGP Amitabh Yash said Dujana had several cases registered against him, including that of murder, extortion, and threatening an eye witness in a case against him. READ MORE

Heavy Rain And Hailstorm: How Is North India ‘Playing It Cool’ Even in May?

It does not feel anything like May. Just when north India was bracing for one of the hottest months of the year, it was greeted with widespread rains and hailstorms. Delhi recorded its coldest night of May in almost 40 years, with the minimum temperature dropping to 15.8℃ on Wednesday night. READ MORE

Wrestler Protest: SC Closes Matter, Refuses Court-Monitored Probe; Police on Alert After Scuffle

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard an urgent petition filed by wrestlers after Wednesday night’s scuffle with police. The court, however, concluded the hearing after knowing that an FIR has been filed and armed security was provided to protesting wrestlers. READ MORE

Why Manipur is Burning: Protests Against ST Reservation to Meiteis Turn Violent | Explained

The Manipur government on Wednesday suspended internet services and imposed a curfew for five days in several districts, including state capital Imphal, to control the worsening law and order situation. The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed as a security measure after some antisocial elements disrupted largely peaceful rallies by tribal groups opposing ST reservation to the dominant Meitei community. READ MORE

