News18 Evening Digest: Speaker Accepts Oppn's No-Trust Motion and Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the Speaker accepting Opposition’s No-Trust motion, Sonia Gandhi’s support for Sanjay Singh within 10 days of forming I.N.D.I.A and other stories.

Speaker Accepts Oppn’s No-Trust Motion; Modi’s 2019 Speech Predicting This Move Goes Viral

After a major ruckus over Manipur issue, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday admitted a no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Narendra Modi government. He added that the time of the debate will be set and informed to the House. READ MORE

Hum AAP-ke Hai: Cong | Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Samarthan’ for Sanjay Singh within 10 Days of Forming ‘INDIA’

Wednesday saw perhaps one of the most unpredictable moments in politics which will be remembered for a very long time — former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi walked up to suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who has been on a sit-in protest in Parliament, to express her solidarity. READ MORE

Raped, Tortured & Alone, Women in Manipur Recount Horrors of Violence as List of FIRs Grows | Ground Report

From Asia’s largest women-run Ema Market to intellectual groups such as ‘Meira Paebi’, women’s representation in Manipur has been a lesson to India’s other states. No one can forget the viral images of naked women protesting on the streets after 32-year-old Thangjam Manorama was raped and murdered in the state in 2004. READ MORE

Watch: MS Dhoni Spotted Cruising Ranchi Streets in a Vintage Rolls Royce

In a delightful surprise for fans, the World Cup-winning India captain, MS Dhoni, was recently caught on camera cruising the streets of Ranchi in a rare vintage 1980 Rolls Royce. READ MORE

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee Spend Rs 15 Cr on 1st Song ‘Zinda Banda’, Cast 1000 Female Dancers?

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee are all set to drop the first song of Jawan next week. As per reports, the song is titled Zinda Banda and the team has left no stone unturned to make this a massy affair. It is claimed that the producer, Red Chillies Entertainment, has spent a whopping Rs 15 crore on just the song. To top it off, 1000 dancers were roped in to create an awe-inspiring visual. The new song is expected to arrive just a few weeks after Shah Rukh dropped the highly-talked about Jawan preveu. READ MORE