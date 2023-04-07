News18 Evening Digest: Covid-19 Preparedness Mock Drills Next Week; Salman Gets New Bulletproof SUV & Other Top Stories

News18 is covering all important news of the day from Covid-19 mock drills by States to Salman Khan getting a bulletproof Nissan Patrol car.

Centre Urges States to Ramp Up Covid-19 Preparedness, Conduct Mock Drills on April 10 and 11 | Full Details

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country and advised states to remain vigilant and prepare for effective management of the virus. He instructed officials to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and April 11. READ MORE

U-WIN, Replica of CoWIN, Will Help Indians Track their Child’s Next Vaccination Dose: UNICEF

The ministry of health and family welfare has launched U-WIN to digitise India’s universal vaccination programme based on the success of the CoWIN platform – replicating the same concept. The pilot has been launched across India and manual entry of data from the registers to software has already begun. READ MORE

Salman Khan Gets New Bulletproof SUV Amid Threats: But Why is Lawrence Bishnoi Gang After His Life?

Salman Khan has added a bulletproof Nissan Patrol Car to his collection amid threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person after an e-mail threatening actor Salman Khan was received at his office in the city. READ MORE

Sunil Grover Is FINALLY Reuniting With Kapil Sharma After 5 Years? He Says ‘Aap Puch…’

Sunil Grover’s popular fictional characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati became extremely popular on The Kapil Sharma. However, the actor-comedian left Kapil Sharma’s show in 2018 after their major fallout. Now, Sunil Grover has once again opened up about whether or not he would like to reunite with Kapil anytime soon. READ MORE

Mumbaikars Likely to Face Traffic Snarls as Vile Parle Bridge to Remain Closed From April 11

With Mumbai’s Captain Vinayak Gore road overbridge located in Vile Parle to remain closed, commuters are expected to face traffic snarls and logjams in the city from April 11. According to reports, the overbridge will remain shut between 1 am and 4 am for repair work till April 26. READ MORE

