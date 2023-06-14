News18 Evening Digest: Tamil Nadu Min Senthil Balaji Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody in Money-Laundering Case and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji’s arrest and judicial custody and other top stories.

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody; DMK Allies Call ‘Massive Protest’

Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji was on Wednesday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), making him the first minister in the MK Stalin-led government to face such action from a central agency. READ MORE

Damage Control? Shiv Sena ‘Corrects’ Shinde Ad After Fadnavis Camp Sees Red; Oppn Says Tie-up in Danger

Advertisement

day after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena placed a full-page advertisement in several Maharashtra newspapers quoting a survey that showed the chief minister had an upper hand for the top post over BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, the party seemed to be in damage control mode. READ MORE

27-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Stabbed to Death by Brazilian Man at Her London Residence

A 27-year-old student from Hyderabad has been stabbed to death at her residence in Neeld Crescent, Wembleyon on Tuesday. Kontham Tejaswini, who was pursuing higher education in London, was allegedly attacked by a Brazilian man in north London at around 10 pm on Tuesday. READ MORE

Kriti Sanon Shares Cryptic Post on SSR’s Death Anniversary, Sara Shares Unseen Photos

Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan joined Rhea Chakraborty to remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary. It has been three years since the actor died. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai house on June 14, 2020, and his demise rocked the country. While fans mourn his death and remember him fondly, Kriti took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic post seemingly about Sushant. READ MORE