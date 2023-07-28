News18 Evening Digest: Three Events That Set Manipur on Fire and Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on events that led to Manipur on fire, BJP conducting organizational meetings in Rajasthan, Telangana tomorrow and other stories.

3 Events Set Manipur on Fire: An Exodus from Myanmar, An HC Order, A Statement on Revenue Villages

The 2021 coup in Myanmar that pushed people from that country into Manipur and prompted the creation of new tribal villages in forests, an announcement of revenue villages without cabinet approval, and a high court judgement that asked for Scheduled Tribe status for Meiteis – these factors may have led to the flare-up in Manipur.

BJP Shifts Focus to Rajasthan, Telangana; To Hold Organizational Meetings Tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be focusing on organizational meetings in the poll-bound states of Rajasthan and Telangana over the upcoming weekend.

UCC May Not Touch Tribal Practices, Live-in Ties; Gets Thumbs Up from Muslim Women | Exclusive Details

The Law Commission of India has received more than 70 lakh responses to its notice inviting suggestions from the public and recognised religious institutions pertaining to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The number is expected to reach about 1 crore till the deadline for submission of views ends on Friday. CNN-News18 has learnt exclusive details about the proposed UCC, including that it won't touch the practices and rituals of tribal populations.

Delhi Shocker: College Student Killed in Malviya Nagar For Refusing Marriage Proposal; Man Held

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old college student in Delhi's Malviya Nagar after she refused his marriage proposal, officials said on Friday. The woman's body was discovered near Vijay Mandal Park, and a rod was also found in close proximity, they added.

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Hold Hands, Dance Their Hearts Out In Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most admired couples in the country. After being together through thick and thin for over three decades, this couple beats every odd together. The power duo's chemistry and understanding have transcended in their professional lives. Shah Rukh and Gauri together run a production company besides endorsing several leading brands in commercials and campaigns. As the couple would say, after 38 years of being together, even Valentine's day doesn't arrive without asking them. While fans continue to love their bond, a netizen unearthed some rare pictures of SRK-Gauri Khan's wedding and you won't be able to stop yourself from gushing.