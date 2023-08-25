News18 Evening Digest: Traffic Advisory Issued For G20 Summit And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on G20 summit, Karnataka politics and other top stories.

G-20 Summit: Traffic Advisory Issued; SC Metro Station, Several Roads To Stay Shut | What’s Open, What’s Not

Ahead of the G-20 leaders’ summit in Delhi next month, the traffic police in the national capital has made elaborate arrangements for hassle-free travel for dignitaries and the public. The Delhi Police will also launch a virtual help desk, in coordination with traffic-mapping services, on Friday for real-time tracking of VIP movements, and the regulation of traffic flow within the territory of the national capital, said Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, SS Yadav. READ MORE

Southern Slice | Siddaramaiah Right to Unsubscribe from NEP? An Out-of-Syllabus Question in K’taka

Pen trumps sword, but does it trump politics? As the new academic year begins in Karnataka, schools, colleges, and universities across the state are confused whether to follow the National Education Policy or the State Education Policy. READ MORE

China’s Compulsions for LAC De-Escalation: ​India’s Infra to Int’l Pressure | Exclusive from Govt Sources

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa, amid a stand-off between the two countries in Ladakh, government sources listed exclusively for News18 the reasons forcing Beijing to de-escalate the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). READ MORE

I&B Ministry Advises Media Entities against Allowing Direct And Indirect Advertisements of Betting

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on August 25 issued a stern warning to all stakeholders, urging them to immediately cease showcasing advertisements, surrogate advertisements, or any form of promotional content related to online betting on any media platform. Appropriate legal measures will be taken against those who fail to comply, the government says. READ MORE

Best Screenplay To Best Animated Film, Malayalam Cinema Reigns Supreme At 69th National Film Awards

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Thursday. The list of nominees included feature and non-feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. READ MORE