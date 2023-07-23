News18 Evening Digest: Twitter Logo Makeover on Cards, Satwiksairaj-Chirag Clinch Korea Open & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Twitter’s Logo Makeover, Gujarat rains, Satwiksairaj-Chirag Clinch Korea Open and other top stories.

Elon Musk’s ‘X’-traordinary Decision: Twitter Logo Makeover on Cards After Adieu to ‘All the Birds’

In a stunning announcement, Elon Musk on Sunday revealed his plan to change Twitter’s logo as part of a rebranding strategy for the social media platform, aiming to create a “super app" like China’s WeChat. Twitter’s billionaire owner shared in a post, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds." READ MORE

Gujarat Rains: State Battles Heavy Downpour, Ahmedabad Airport Flooded; Junagadh, Navsari Worst Hit;

Incessant rainfall has lashed several parts of Gujarat and Saurashtra district, triggering a flood-like situation across the state. The heavy to extremely heavy rains swamped the urban areas as well as isolated village areas. READ MORE

Ukraine War: Kyiv Says Russian Strikes ‘Destroyed’ UNESCO-Listed Odesa Cathedral

Ukraine on Sunday said Russian strikes “destroyed" an Orthodox cathedral under UNESCO protection in Odesa’s historic city center, describing it as a “war crime". “The Transfiguration Cathedral, located in the historic center of Odesa, protected by UNESCO, was destroyed. READ MORE

2023 Hero Karizma ZMR 210 To Launch on Aug 29, Here’s What to Expect From Bike

The leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has been hitting the headlines for the past few months, all thanks to the upcoming Karizma XMR 210. Now, the brand has dropped the teaser, and revealed the launch date of the bike. As per the details shared by the company in the short teaser clip, the motorcycle will launch on 29th Aug 2023 in Gurugram. READ MORE

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Win Korea Open Beating Top Seeds

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Indonesian top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the final of the Korea Open 2023 badminton tournament at the Jinnam Stadium on Sunday. READ MORE