News18 Evening Digest: Uttarakhand UCC Draft Prepared, Manipur CM Biren Singh On Resignation And Other Top Stories

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft, High drama in Manipur after Biren Singh's resignation and other top stories.

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Draft Ready, ‘Will Be Printed & Sent to Govt Soon’

A five-member panel, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, on Friday addressed a press conference on Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code and informed that the draft is ready. The committee was given the responsibility to draft the UCC for the northern states.

N Biren Singh on Friday clarified that he will not be resigning from the post of chief minister as it was a “crucial juncture" for Manipur. “At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister," he tweeted after the high-voltage drama unfolded in Imphal over his resignation after thousands of demonstrators blocked his convoy from proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.