News18 Evening Digest: Wagner's Chief Says His Fighters 'Won't Surrender' Against Russia & Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Russia’s Armed Mutiny, PM Modi’s official visit to the US and other top stories.

Wagner Chief Prigozhin Says His Fighters Won’t Surrender; EU ‘Closely Watching’ Events

In an address to the nation amid the Wagner Revellion, Russian President Putin accused Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of betraying Russia out of personal ambition and called the Wagner rebellion- a ‘stab in the back’ to Russia. Tensions between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian defence ministry increased with the Wagner leader threatening to attack Russian troops in retaliation for what he claims was a deadly strike against his own paramilitary forces. READ MORE

Manipur All-party Meeting Updates: Amit Shah Chairs Meet; Cong, TMC and Left Leaders in Attendance

Leaders of different political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties and others are participating in an all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing situation in Manipur on Saturday. READ MORE

Putin’s Wagner Group Rebels Against Russian Military: What Led to Mutiny, Impact on Ukraine War | Explained

The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday announced that they have seized all the military facilities in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don. The Wagner chief claimed his forces have taken over the military headquarters in the city, which oversees the fighting in Ukraine. Prigozhin has said that this is not a military coup but a “march for justice." READ MORE

WATCH | In Mumbai’s Bandra, Escobar Pub Staffers Rain Kicks & Punches; Brawl Continues Inside Lift

At least seven people were arrested after a fight broke out between the staff of a fancy Mumbai bar and some customers, the police said on Saturday. The incident was reported at Bandra’s Escobar pub, where the fun weekend night turned nightmarish after a heated altercation between staff and customers turned into a brawl. READ MORE