News18 Evening Digest: Yogi's Charisma Under Spotlight in K'taka, GST Collection in April at All-Time High & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 brings you the latest updates on Karnataka Elections 2023, Wrestlers’ Protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and other top stories this evening.

Yogi’s Poll Star Charisma And Atiq’s Killing under The Spotlight in Karnataka Elections

It’s situated 1,400 kilometres away from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, yet the issue of Atiq Ahmed’s killing is echoing in poll-bound Karnataka. Not only this. If political pundits and Bharatiya Janata Party insiders are to be believed, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s demand as a star campaigner has gone up manifold, especially after the killing of the mafia brothers, Atiq and Ashraf, by assailants on April 15 in police custody in Prayagraj. READ MORE

‘Bajrang Punia Was Heard Asking to Arrange Girl to Frame Me’: Brij Bhushan Claims Amid FIRs, Protests

Advertisement

Commenting on the ongoing protest against him at Jantar Mantar, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on alleged that wrestler Bajrang Punia was heard asking to “arrange a girl" to frame him. “I have given the audio to the committee where Bajrang Punia is asking to arrange a girl to frame me," he said. READ MORE

GST Collection In April 2023 At All-Time High of Rs 1.87 Lakh Crore; ‘Great News For Economy’, Says PM Modi

GST collections in April 2023 jumped 12 per cent YoY to hit its highest-ever level of Rs 1,87,035 crore, according to the latest official data released on Monday. Sharing the latest GST numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is great news for the Indian economy, and rising tax collection despite lower tax rates shows the success of how GST has increased integration and compliance. READ MORE

‘Aisa Nalayak Beta…’: After Kharge’s Snake Jibe, Son Priyank’s Controversial Remark on PM Modi

Advertisement

Days After Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial ‘poisonous snake’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he promptly retracted, his son Priyank Kharge landed in a soup by calling PM a ‘nalayak beta’ (useless son). READ MORE

Deepika Padukone Closes Eyes Before Going on Oscars Stage to Introduce RRR Song; BTS Photos Go Viral

Deepika Padukone recently made history by presenting an award at the Oscars 2023. She announced the award for the song “Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR. It was a surreal moment for her and for everyone who witnessed it. Today, she shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on her social media handle which have gone viral on the internet. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here