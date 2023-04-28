News18 India Open Mic Uttarakhand To Be Held On April 30, CM Dhami To Attend

The ‘News18 India Open Mic Uttarakhand’ is scheduled to be held on Sunday in the capital city of Dehradun. The event is being organized to celebrate the spirit of Devbhumi Uttarakhand.

The event will witness discussions and deliberations on a range of social topics by prominent personalities in the field of art and politics. The conclave will serve as a platform to showcase the diversity and talent of Uttarakhand.

This apart, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will appear for a detailed Interview with News18. The state’s Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi will also be in attendance.

Other celebrities to attend the conclave include, Narendra Singh Negi, Ekta Bisht, Bobby Cash, Varun Badola, and Hemant Pandey, among others.

News18 India Open Mic Uttarakhand is a tribute to the state and its people. It is a celebration of their achievements, culture, and heritage.

Uttarakhand, also known as Devbhumi or the abode of Gods, is currently one of the fastest-growing states in India.

The Uttarakhand government, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, is working hard to make this decade- the decade of Uttarakhand.

