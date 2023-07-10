Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » News18 Mega UCC Poll: 69.3% Muslim Women Want Indian Adults to Have Right to Will Away Property As they Wish

News18 Mega UCC Poll: 69.3% Muslim Women Want Indian Adults to Have Right to Will Away Property As they Wish

5,572 of the 8,035 Muslim women surveyed exclusively across 25 states and Union Territories, as part of India’s biggest Uniform Civil Code (UCC) survey by News18 Network, said those who have attained the age of majority must be free to will away their property

Advertisement

Published By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 15:21 IST

New Delhi, India

ucc poll
ucc poll

At least 69.3% Muslim women want all adult Indians to be free to will away their property as they please, India’s biggest Uniform Civil Code (UCC) survey conducted by the News18 Network has found.

Without mentioning the UCC, 884 News18 reporters interviewed 8,035 Muslim women across 25 states and Union Territories in the country on themes the UCC is likely to cover. The survey participants were Muslim women in the 18-65+ category across regions, communities, educational and marital status, and across the educational spectrum, from the illiterate to the post-graduate.

Advertisement

The UCC, in effect, means one law which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance, among others. Muslim organisations reacted strongly to the Centre’s recent announcement that the Law Commission would hold UCC consultations afresh, with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) saying the “majoritarian morality" should not override religious freedom and rights of minority communities in the name of a code. News18 Network decided to check if its views are indeed shared by the wider community, especially women, who would be most affected if the status quo were to continue.

PROPERTY RIGHTS: MORE SUPPORT FROM GRADUATES+

When asked if all Indians who have attained the age of majority be free to will away their property as they please, 69.3% (5,572) women said ‘yes’, 16.6% (1,336) said ‘no’, while 14.1% (1,127) said ‘don’t know or can’t say’.

Advertisement

Among the respondents who had completed their graduation and more, 73.1% (2,216) said ‘yes’, 15.6% (473) said ‘no’, while 11.3% (344) said ‘don’t know or can’t say’.

Advertisement

In the 18-44 age group, 69.9% (4,398) said ‘yes’, 16.5% (1,038) said ‘no’, and 13.6% (859) said ‘don’t know or can’t say’. In case of those aged 44+, 67.5% (1,174) said ‘yes’, 17.1% (298) said ‘no’, and 15.4% (268) said ‘don’t know or can’t say’.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • Of the surveyed women, 18.8% were in the 18-24 age group, 32.9% were aged 25-34, 26.6% were aged 35-44, 14.4% were aged 45-54, 5.4% were aged 55-64 and 1.9% were 65+. While 70.3% were married, 24.1% were unmarried, 2.9% were widowed and 2.9% divorced. A total of 73.1% of the respondents were Sunni, 13.3% Shia and 13.6% others.

    Among the women surveyed, 10.8% were post-graduates, 27% graduates, 20.8% had studied up to Class 12+, 13.8% were Class 10+, 12.9% had studied till Class 5-10, 4.4% up to Class 5, 4.2% were illiterate and 4.2% had basic literacy, with 1.9% others.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 10, 2023, 19:59 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 15:21 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App