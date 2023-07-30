News18 Travels from Manipur’s Imphal Valley to Churachandpur Hills | Ground Report

In Manipur, the division between the valley and hills is sharp. While the valley houses Meitis, the hills have Kukis. Amid the ethnic clashes, there are no Meiteis in the hills or Kukis in the valley. A buffer zone has been created between two communities.

News18 went on one of the most dangerous and sensitive journeys from the Imphal valley to the Churachandpur hills and crossed 15 check-posts. Apart from journalists and Muslims, no other person can go from the valley to the hills.

As the car crossed Imphal to reach Bishnupur, before Moirang district, Meira Paibi — women torchbearers of the Meitei community — stopped and checked the vehicles. Every media car that crosses the valley to the hills has to go through this check. Jamuna Devi, one of the members who stopped the News18 car, said, “We stop cars to avoid transport of arms."

Upto Moirang, there are three such check-posts. On crossing Moirang Bazar, there are civilian bunkers on the Meitei side. After Moirang comes Koktak Bazar, a Muslim-dominated area. Locals say both the communities have good relations with Muslims, and they, along with Nagas, can travel freely on both the sides. The area has high security deployment and one last check-post of Meitis, from where the buffer zone starts.

Two-three km away, both the sides were lined up by damaged houses. Towards CCPUR, the seventh post in Kangwahi, three-four Army vehicles and a mine protected vehicle were seen.

As we move forward, tree barks, broken tables and sticks were used to create a temporary check-post. Young girls were guarding this area. They stopped News18 and asked our purpose of visit and then allowed us.