Next 72 Hrs Crucial in Manipur, Pocket-Wise Plan Ready to Curb Violence Ahead of Key Meet Today

The next two-three days will be crucial for violence-hit Manipur as the Centre has begun troubleshooting to restore normalcy in the state.

A top government official involved in maintaining law and order in the state told News18 that the Centre has sent six companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) from Mumbai, Jharkhand and Gujarat, and six companies of CRPF and BSF from Delhi and Punjab. Importantly, the major deployment has been done in five districts which are the epicentre of the violence.

As per the order released on Thursday, a total of 12 companies have reached Manipur to maintain law and order. All these companies were airlifted after the Union Home Ministry placed a request to the Defence Ministry.

It has also been decided that a DIG each of the RAF Sector shall be placed at Imphal with immediate effect. The Army and Assam Rifles have already been placed in the sensitive area.

According to sources, former CRPF DIG Kuldiep Singh, who was supposed to fly to Manipur on Friday due to the non-availability of a scheduled flight earlier, left in a special aircraft arranged by the Centre. He will now look after everything and work in close coordination with the ADG who has been given the power of operational commander.

Singh is also a former DG NIA and worked in the Northeast region before joining as DG CRPF. He is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the West Bengal cadre.

Sources also said the Centre has planned to send more troops to Manipur in the next 48 hours. More companies of CAPFs and the Army have been put on standby, they confirmed. Now, officials will analyse the situation and likely place a request of sending more troops on Friday.

Sources said intelligence agencies have been asked to send hourly reports on the situation and work in close coordination with all the authorities.

News18 has also learnt that initially, pocket-wise situations will be monitored and controlled. On Friday, a top-level meeting is scheduled where all officials, including those from the forces, will attend. People trapped will be sent to nearby peaceful sites and in case of violence, central forces will be pressed. To increase confidence in the public, frequent flag marches would be done.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held two meetings via video conference and spoke with the chief ministers of Manipur and its neighbouring states. After back-to-back meetings with the Centre and following their suggestions, the Manipur government also appointed Kuldiep Singh as its security advisor.

