Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Breaking News
'If Seema Haider Doesn't Come Back...': Mumbai Police Gets '26/11-like Attack' Threat Call; Probe Begins
Home » India » NGT Order Asking Delhi LG to Head High-level Committee for Cleaning Yamuna River Stayed

NGT Order Asking Delhi LG to Head High-level Committee for Cleaning Yamuna River Stayed

The NGT has requested the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to head the high-level committee meeting for cleaning the Yamuna river

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 17:01 IST

Delhi, India

A SC bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra agreed to hear the Delhi government’s plea against the January 19 order of the NGT. (File Photo: Reuters)
A SC bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra agreed to hear the Delhi government’s plea against the January 19 order of the NGT. (File Photo: Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order asking the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to head a high-level committee constituted for cleaning the Yamuna river.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra agreed to hear the Delhi government’s plea against the January 19 order of the NGT and issued notice to the petitioner on whose application the tribunal had passed the order.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • The NGT had constituted a high-level committee (HLC) of authorities concerned in Delhi where pollution of Yamuna is higher (about 75 per cent) compared to other river basin states, and said, “We request the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, who is Chairman of DDA and administrator of Delhi under Article 239 of the Constitution, to head the committee." Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, referred to two paragraphs of the NGT order.

    “Issue notice…There shall be a stay of the operation of the direction issued on January 9, 2023 by the National Green Tribunal to the extent that the Lieutenant Governor has been directed to be a member of the committee and to chair it," the apex court said, adding it is not staying the rest of the order.  Noting that substantial work remains unexecuted for the rejuvenation of River Yamuna, the NGT had formed a HLC and requested the Delhi LG to head the committee.  Contending that the LG is only a "figurehead" except for three subjects — police, public order and land — the Delhi government’s plea before the top court has sought directions to set aside the NGT’s order.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 11, 2023, 17:01 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 17:01 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App