NHRC Notice to Delhi Govt, Police Chief Over Death of Man After Being 'Assaulted' at De-addiction Centre

The NHRC has sent notices to the Delhi government and the city’s police chief over the death of a man after he was allegedly assaulted at a de-addiction centre in the Sonia Vihar area here, officials said on Wednesday.

The rights body said the contents of a media report over the man’s death, if true, amount to a serious issue of human rights violations.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement, said it has taken “suo motu cognisance of a media report that in a fight among fellow inmates of a de-addiction centre in Sonia Vihar, Delhi, one of the inmates was so badly beaten up in the presence of the floor manager that he had to be hospitalised by his family members where he succumbed to injuries". The incident took place on June 2.

The NHRC said it has issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and the commissioner of police seeking a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

“It should also include the status of the FIR registered by the police, action taken against the guilty including the management of the centre as well as compensation, if any, has been paid to the next of kin of the deceased inmate. The Commission would also like to know whether the owner/management has obtained the requisite permission from the authorities concerned to run a de-addiction centre," it said.

A 32-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted at a de-addiction centre in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area, police had said on June 3.