NIA Arrests One More in 2021 Naupada Fake Currency Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said one more person was arrested along with 12 swords for his alleged involvement in a 2021 fake currency case registered in Naupada in Maharashtra.

Md Fayaaz Shikilkar was the third person arrested after two days of searches at multiple locations across the state, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said Shikilkar was taken into custody for possession of 12 sharp-edged swords and other incriminating material linking him to the case relating to the seizure of high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN).

“NIA investigations showed that the accused was in touch with D-company in connection with the fake notes circulation racket," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the searches on Wednesday at six locations led to the arrest of 33-year-old Shikilkar, a resident of Mumbai, based on certain material recovered from the houses and offices of the accused and suspects.

Two people, Riyaz and Nasir of Mumbai, are currently in judicial custody in the case, in which counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized.

The Thane City Police had originally registered a case on November 18, 2021, under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The police had charge-sheeted the duo in the high-profile case, which was taken over by the NIA and re-registered on February 7, 2023.

On May 11, the NIA said its investigations into the seizure of fake currency notes prima facie established D-company’s direct connection.

“The role of the D-Company has been prima facie established in the circulation of FICN in India during the NIA investigation into the case," the agency had said.