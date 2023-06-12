NIA Attaches Kashmiri Businessman Watali's Properties in Terror Funding Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached properties of businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district in connection with a terror funding case, officials said.

They said a team of the NIA attached the immovable properties in the name of Watali at villages Baghatpora and Kachwari in the Handwara area of the north Kashmir district. The properties include land in the name of Watali, an accused in the terror funding case, the officials said.