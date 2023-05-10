NIA Attaches Properties of Three JeM, Hizbul Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached immovable properties of three alleged overground (OGW) workers of terrorist groups — Doulat Ali Mugal (Hizbul Mujahideen) and Ishaq Pala (HM/Al-Badr) and Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) Fayaz Ahmad Magray.

The properties of Mugal at Mohalla Shalibhattu, Manigah village, Kupwara; Pala’s at village Alora, Herman tehsil at Shopian in Kashmir; and Fayaz Ahmad Magray, at Lethpora in Awantipora district of Pulwama in Kashmir have been attached under section 33(1) of UA(P) Act. The properties include land measuring 5.5 Marlas and 3.5 Marlas under survey Nos.1597 Min and 1598 Min, including one-double storey house of Mugal and two rooms under the ownership of Pala at Allora village. The NIA has also attached six shops constructed over land measuring 5.5 Marlas under survey No. 2664 Min at Lethpora belonging to Magray.

Pala is currently lodged in the Central Jail of Agra and Mugal is out on bail. Pala and Mugal were charge-sheeted on February 22, 2019. Magray is currently lodged in District Jail of Jhajjar, Haryana. He was charge-sheeted on August 1, 2018.

Advertisement

CASE INVOLVING PALA AND MUGAL

When lodged in the Central Jail in Srinagar, Pala conspired with co-accused Mugal and Riyaz Naikoo, and assisted Danish Ghulam Lone and Suhail Ahmad Bhat to cross over border from Kupwara Sector to join terror ranks and wage a war against the State, according to the NIA. Mugal provided logistical support to Lone and Bhat at Kupwara when both were about to cross the LoC, said the NIA.

The NIA launched investigations in February 2018 and busted the module. While Mugal, Pala, Lone, Bhat and Feeroz Ahmad Lone, and others were arrested and charge-sheeted, key conspirator Reyaz Ahmad Naikoo was killed in encounter.

THE CASE AGAINST MAGRAY

Advertisement

According to the NIA, Magray, along with local/Pakistani terrorists of JeM, hatched the conspiracy to execute the fidayeen attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre at Lethpora, Pulwama. He carried out a recce of the centre and provided the logistical support to the terrorists of JeM before and after the attack, said the NIA.

The NIA launched investigations in February 2018 into the criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist attack.

Investigations conducted by NIA busted the module of JeM’s OGWs involved in the commission of crime in this case.

Advertisement

Besides Magray, other accused Nissar Ahmad Tantray, Syed Hilal Andrabi, Irshad Ahmad Reshi were arrested and chargesheeted in this case. Two terrorists — Fardeen Ahmad Khandey, Manzoor Ahmad Baba — and one Pakistani Abdul Shakoor got killed inside the centre.

Other key conspirator terrorists Mudassir Khan, Sajjad @ Mufti Waqas (Pakistani) got killed in subsequent encounters.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here