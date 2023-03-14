Breaking News
YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila Detained for Marching Towards Parliament from Delhi's Jantar Mantar
Home » India » NIA Carries Out Raids in Multiple Locations in Central and South Kashmir

NIA Carries Out Raids in Multiple Locations in Central and South Kashmir

The raids were in conducted in connection with a case pertaining to alleged criminal conspiracy in carrying out militant activities

Advertisement

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 12:23 IST

Srinagar, India

The NIA has been investigating multiple cases in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with terror funding, providing logistical support, and more. (PTI File)
The NIA has been investigating multiple cases in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with terror funding, providing logistical support, and more. (PTI File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out multiple raids over several hours in central and south Kashmir on Tuesday. Multiple teams of the NIA, assisted by the Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF, reached these locations which include Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, and Srinagar, as per sources.

The raids were in conducted in connection with a case pertaining to alleged criminal conspiracy in carrying out militant activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organizations, their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani handlers, officials said. An FIR for the same had been filed last year.

“Suspects are involved in carrying out attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting of minorities, security personnel, and spreading communal disharmony Initial searches carried out last year had led to digital devices which were analyzed forensically. Current searches based on those leads," an official told News18.

Advertisement

In Kulgam, raids were carried out on a milkman, a farmer, and a driver while a house was raided in Shopian’s Zainapora area. Similarly, raids were conducted in Pulwama and Srinagar.

RELATED NEWS

The NIA has been investigating multiple cases in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with terror funding, providing logistical support, and more. On Monday, the NIA carried out a raid in the Karfalli Mohalla area of Srinagar regarding the Kerala ISIS module case.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Ieshan WaniIeshan Wani, senior correspondent, CNN-News18, has over eight years of experienc...Read More

first published: March 14, 2023, 12:23 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 12:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Monokini With Fishnet Stockings, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Rare Family Photos of the Versatile Actor