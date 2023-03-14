NIA Carries Out Raids in Multiple Locations in Central and South Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out multiple raids over several hours in central and south Kashmir on Tuesday. Multiple teams of the NIA, assisted by the Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF, reached these locations which include Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, and Srinagar, as per sources.

The raids were in conducted in connection with a case pertaining to alleged criminal conspiracy in carrying out militant activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organizations, their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani handlers, officials said. An FIR for the same had been filed last year.

“Suspects are involved in carrying out attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting of minorities, security personnel, and spreading communal disharmony Initial searches carried out last year had led to digital devices which were analyzed forensically. Current searches based on those leads," an official told News18.

In Kulgam, raids were carried out on a milkman, a farmer, and a driver while a house was raided in Shopian’s Zainapora area. Similarly, raids were conducted in Pulwama and Srinagar.

The NIA has been investigating multiple cases in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with terror funding, providing logistical support, and more. On Monday, the NIA carried out a raid in the Karfalli Mohalla area of Srinagar regarding the Kerala ISIS module case.

