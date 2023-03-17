NIA Files Another Chargesheet Against Five PFI Cadre in Nizamabad Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against five accused in the agency’s special court, Hyderabad, in the Nizamabad case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy hatched by PFI leaders and cadres to recruit and radicalise youth and organise training camps to put them through arms-training for carrying acts of terror and violence.

The five accused, namely Shaik Raheem @ Abdul Raheem, Shaik Vahaid Ali @ Abdul Wahed Ali, Jafrulla Khan Pathan, Shaik Riyaz Ahmed and Abdul Waris have been charge-sheeted under sections 120B, 153A of the IPC and Sections 13(1)(b), 18, 18 A and 18 B of the UA(P) Act, 1967.

Earlier in December 2022, NIA had filed its first chargesheet against 11 accused in the case after taking over the investigations of the case in August 2022 from Telengana Police.

The accused charged on Thursday are trained Popular Front of India (PFI) cadre who were found involved in provoking and radicalising impressionable Muslim youth, recruiting them into the PFI and imparting weapons training in specifically organised training camps.

The aim was to carry out violent terrorist activities, in furtherance of the conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in the country by 2047.

These PFI cadres misinterpreted religious texts and proclaimed that violent form of Jihad was necessary to alleviate the sufferings of Muslims in India.

Once recruited into the PFI, the Muslim youth were sent to the training camps organised by the accused cadres where they were trained in the use of lethal weapons to kill their ‘targets’ by attacking their vital body parts such as throat, stomach, head etc.

PFI and its many affiliates were declared as an ‘unlawful association’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in September 2022 after its involvement in violent activities came to light during investigations carried out by various state police units and national agencies.

