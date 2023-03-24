NIA Files Chargesheet Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar in 2nd Gangster-Terror Nexus Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar having links with the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and several other pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits in the second of the three terror-gangster nexus cases. The chargesheet named 12 other individuals as well.

The NIA has alleged that Lawrence Bishnoi, in custody since 2015, has been operating his terror-crime syndicate from jails in different states, along with Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is an accused in the killing of Pradeep Kumar, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, in Faridkot in November 2022.

NIA investigation has reportedly revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi’s syndicate was also responsible for “providing killers for the RPG attack case on Punjab State Intelligence HQs at Mohali", which was carried out on directions of Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, a Pakistan-based BKI terrorist.

Goldy Brar was found to have direct links with Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, another BKI operative working closely with Rinda, the agency alleged.

“All 14 accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror and carry out targeted killings of well-known social and religious leaders, movie stars, singers and businessmen," a press release said.

Lawrence Bishnoi had also recently delivered threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family.

“The NIA has seized a huge cache of nine illegal and sophisticated weapons, 14 magazines, 298 rounds of ammunition and 183 digital devices and other incriminating material in raids across 74 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Delhi in the case," the press release added.

On March 21, the NIA had filed its first chargesheet against 12 accused in the terror-gangster nexus cases under investigation. Friday’s development takes the total number of accused charge-sheeted by the NIA so far in these cases to 26.

