NIA Files Second Charge Sheet in 2022 Coimbatore Blast Case

The NIA on Friday filed a fresh charge sheet against five persons in connection with the Coimbatore car bomb blast in October 2022, and said the prime accused was “reportedly inspired by the hardcore ISIS ideology" to carry out this terrorist attack.

The agency had charge-sheeted six people in this case in April.

The case pertains to an explosion that took place on October 23 outside an ancient temple in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. A vehicle-borne improvised explosives device had blown up in front of the temple.

The prime accused who drove the vehicle, Jamesha Mubeen, was killed in the blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said. Mubeen, the NIA said in a statement, was “reportedly inspired by hardcore ISIS ideology to commit this horrendous act of terror." The five men charge-sheeted on Friday, under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act, are Umar Faaruq, Firose Khan, Mohamed Thoufeeq, Sheikh Hidayatullah and Sanofar Ali.

Mohammed Asarutheen, Mohammed Thalha, Firos, Mohammed Riyas, Navas and Afsar Khan were charge-sheeted in the complaint filed on April 20. The NIA probe found that “Mubeen, along with Mohammed Asarutheen, Umar Faaruq, Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofer Ali, had conspired to carry out a series of suicidal terror attacks in Coimbatore city." “The attack was intended to wreak revenge on the kafirs (non-believers), as stated in one of the self-made confessional videos, made a few days before the intended attack," the NIA said.

Two accused, Azharudeen and Afsar, helped Jamesha Mubeen procure, mix and prime the explosives, while Talha had provided the car that was used in the crime, it said. Three accused, Ferose, Riyaz and Nawas, had helped Jamesha load various building blocks of the improvised explosive device (IED), including drums and gas cylinders into the car, the agency said.