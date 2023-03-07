Home » India » NIA Intensifies Drive Against Crime Syndicates, Attaches 5 More Properties in Haryana, Delhi

NIA Intensifies Drive Against Crime Syndicates, Attaches 5 More Properties in Haryana, Delhi

These syndicates are operating in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. Today's attachments follow similar attachments of five properties (four in Haryana and one in Delhi) on March 4, 2023

March 07, 2023

The properties attached today were found acquired from funds generated from carrying out different types of terrorist and criminal extortion activities. (Photo: News18)
Following investigations in cases against three major organised crime syndicates/gangs being operated by Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda, Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha group, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached another four properties in Haryana and 1 in Delhi owned by members of organised crime syndicates.

These syndicates are operating in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. Today’s attachments follow similar attachments of 5 properties (four in Haryana and one in Delhi) on March 4, 2023.

The properties attached today were acquired from funds generated from carrying out different types of terrorist and criminal extortion activities and were thus ‘proceeds of terrorism’, as they were being used for hatching terror conspiracies and execution of crimes. These properties include houses of Chhotu Ram alias Bhat at Chautala (district Sirsa), Jagseer Singh alias Jagga alias Jagsir alias Jagga Sarpanch at Takhatmal (district Sirsa), Virender Singh alias Kala Rana in district Yamuna Nagar and the land of Raju alias Mota, resident of Basaudi in district Sonipat in Haryana and the land of Satyawan Sehrawat alias Sonu at Dariyapur in Delhi.

NIA’s action has hit the weapons supply chain of this network. Virender alias Kala Rana, Chhotu Ram alias Bhat and Jagseer Singh alias Jagga used to provide weapons and arrange logistics, including safe sanctuaries, to the gang members.

Satyawan alias Sonu and Raju alias Mota, a resident of Basaudi had also harboured gangsters. They had a major role to play in the generation of funds to support the operations of terror-crime syndicates. Raju alias Mota had laundered the money by investing the ‘proceeds of terrorism’ in the real estate business and other businesses, including liquor.

The NIA has carried out over 230 raids/searches across Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi/ NCR, arrested 27 gang leaders, recovered around 38 weapons, frozen 87 Bank accounts since it launched its drive against organised crime syndicates in August 2022. In addition, Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda have been listed as ‘terrorists’ by the MHA under the UAPA in the recent past.

The drive to choke these organised crime networks of funding and to dismantle their ecosystem by attaching and seizing their properties, derived from ‘proceeds of terrorism and crime’ would be intensified in the coming days, along with police forces of various States.

March 07, 2023
last updated: March 07, 2023, 16:39 IST
