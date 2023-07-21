Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRain NewsRaigad LandslideSeema HaiderHindon River
Home » India » NIA, J-K Police Raid Home of Hizbul Terrorist in Kishtwar

NIA, J-K Police Raid Home of Hizbul Terrorist in Kishtwar

The raids were conducted by the police’s Special Investigation Unit and the National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 18:22 IST

Jammu, India

The action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (Representation file: PTI)

The NIA and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday raided the home of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz in connection with a terror support and funding case in Kishtwar district, officials said.

    • The raids were conducted by the police’s Special Investigation Unit and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Riyaz’s home in the district’s Marwah area, they said.

    The action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 21, 2023, 18:22 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 18:22 IST
