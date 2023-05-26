‘Not Giving Capital Punishment Miscarriage of Justice’: NIA to Delhi HC, Seeking Death Penalty for Yasin Malik

The National Investigation Agency on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking a death sentence for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. The plea challenges the order of special NIA judge Shailendra Malik, who awarded Yasin a life sentence.

The matter has been listed for hearing before a division bench of the high court on May 29. CNN-News18 accessed the details of the NIA plea.

Here are the details:

Advertisement

‘Spearheaded, involved in terrorist activities in Kashmir Valley for decades’: The NIA stated that Yasin Malik, over decades, had been involved in and spearheading terrorist activities in the Valley. He did this with the help of foreign terrorist organisations; he masterminded, planned, engineered and executed armed rebellion in the Valley in a bid to usurp the sovereignty and integrity of India, the central agency added.

The NIA stated that Yasin Malik, over decades, had been involved in and spearheading terrorist activities in the Valley. He did this with the help of foreign terrorist organisations; he masterminded, planned, engineered and executed armed rebellion in the Valley in a bid to usurp the sovereignty and integrity of India, the central agency added. ‘Offences acts of external aggression’: The plea stated that it was proven “beyond reasonable doubt" that the offences committed by Yasin were “ex-facie acts of external aggression, brazenly planned and executed by acts of waging war against the nation". “Internal disturbance" was created by raising and using trained and armed militia within the state and by helping trained terrorists raised in enemy states to infiltrate the borders, the plea added.

The plea stated that it was proven “beyond reasonable doubt" that the offences committed by Yasin were “ex-facie acts of external aggression, brazenly planned and executed by acts of waging war against the nation". “Internal disturbance" was created by raising and using trained and armed militia within the state and by helping trained terrorists raised in enemy states to infiltrate the borders, the plea added. ​‘Findings of trial court flawed, unsustainable’: The NIA told the HC that the findings of the trial court, that this case was not in the rarest of rare categories, was flawed and “completely unsustainable". The NIA said the life sentence awarded by the special court on the grounds that the present case was not in the category of the rarest of the rare cases is “ex-facie legally flawed and completely unsustainable".

The NIA told the HC that the findings of the trial court, that this case was not in the rarest of rare categories, was flawed and “completely unsustainable". The NIA said the life sentence awarded by the special court on the grounds that the present case was not in the category of the rarest of the rare cases is “ex-facie legally flawed and completely unsustainable". ‘Complete erosion of sentencing policy’: The NIA stated that if “terrorists" like Yasin Malik were not awarded capital punishment on the grounds that they pleaded guilty, then it will result in a complete erosion of the sentencing policy. It will further create a device, whereby such “dreaded terrorists after indulging, waging and spearheading an act of war against the state, in case caught, would have a way out", it said. The plea further stated that such a sentence will not be commensurate with the crime committed, “where due to their act of war, the nation has lost its valuable soldiers".

The NIA stated that if “terrorists" like Yasin Malik were not awarded capital punishment on the grounds that they pleaded guilty, then it will result in a complete erosion of the sentencing policy. It will further create a device, whereby such “dreaded terrorists after indulging, waging and spearheading an act of war against the state, in case caught, would have a way out", it said. The plea further stated that such a sentence will not be commensurate with the crime committed, “where due to their act of war, the nation has lost its valuable soldiers". ​‘Miscarriage of justice’: The NIA also told the HC that not awarding capital punishment in this case will result in a “miscarriage of justice as an act of terrorism is not a crime against society but… against the entire nation".

While pronouncing his order while awarding a life term to Yasin, the special judge had made the following observations: