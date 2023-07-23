Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsSeema HaiderTelangana Bandh
Home » India » NIA Raids 24 Places in TN, SDPI State Chief Also Under Scanner

NIA Raids 24 Places in TN, SDPI State Chief Also Under Scanner

NIA sources said that the raids were related to the 2019 murder case of PMK leader K Ramalingam

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

IANS

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 08:54 IST

Chennai, India

The raids were also conducted at SDPI leader Mubarak's house in Tirunelveli district. (Representational image: @ANI/Twitter)
The raids were also conducted at SDPI leader Mubarak's house in Tirunelveli district. (Representational image: @ANI/Twitter)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was conducting raids and searches at 24 places in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Sources in the NIA told IANS that the raids were related to the murder of PMK leader K. Ramalingam in 2019. The raids were also being carried out at the residence of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Mubarak in Tirunelveli district.

It may be noted that the premier investigating agency has conducted many raids in Tamil Nadu after the ban of the Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI).

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu's Nutritionist Shares Hacks For Belly Fat; Here's How You Too Can Achieve A Flat Tummy

    • The state and central agencies have given an alert against the regrouping of the banned PFI under the banner of several social organisations in the state.

    The car bomb explosion on the eve of Diwali last year in which a 29-year-old youth was charred to death has also led to the central agencies upping their ante against the Islamist forces in the state.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 23, 2023, 08:54 IST
    last updated: July 23, 2023, 08:54 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App