Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » India » NIA Raids Over a Dozen Locations in J&K; Search Ops in Tamil Nadu SDPI Operative's House

    NIA Raids Over a Dozen Locations in J&K; Search Ops in Tamil Nadu SDPI Operative's House

    These well-coordinated raids are a result of a comprehensive investigation into a criminal conspiracy hatched by terror groups operating under various pseudo names

    Advertisement

    Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 13:12 IST

    New Delhi, India

    The activities of these groups were carried out at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers. (File)
    The activities of these groups were carried out at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers. (File)

    In a major operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a series of raids across more than a dozen locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The districts being targeted include Srinagar, Anantnag, Kupwara, and others in the Kashmir region. Additionally, raids are also taking place in Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar districts in Jammu.

    These well-coordinated raids are a result of a comprehensive investigation into a criminal conspiracy hatched by terror groups operating under various pseudo names. The nefarious activities of these groups were carried out at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, who sought to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

    NIA sources said the terrorist outfits involved in the conspiracy were Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al-Badr, and al-Qaeda, besides their offshoots such as The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers and People’s Anti-Fascist Front.

    Advertisement

    According to the NIA, the initial investigations by it indicated that the workers and cadre of the outfits were involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs or magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, narcotics and small weapons.

    These weapons, bombs and narcotics were being pushed in India by Pakistan-based handlers and commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations using drones to the terrorists active in Kashmir, the federal agency said.

    Where the Raids Took Place 

    KULGAM

    A preacher and auto driver, aged approximately 32 years, who is the brother-in-law of the deceased terrorist Abass Sheikh, and his brother named Shabir Ahmad Shaikh, crossed the Line of Control (LOC) in 1990 and settled in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

    KULGAM

    Advertisement

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently conducting a raid at the residence of Rouf Ahmed Sheikh, son of Gh Nabi Sheikh, located in Rampora Qiamoh.

    ANANTNAG

    In a separate operation, the NIA team conducted a raid at the residence of HC JKAP Mohd Iqbal Haji, son of Ab Gafar Haji, residing at Bus Stand Khiram.

    SHOPIAN

    The NIA is also questioning Fayaz Ahmad Baba, son of Gh Hassan Baba, and his son Suhaib Ahmad Baba, along with the examination of the ledger books of their grocery store. The raid was concluded in the village of Chanpora.

    NIA Raids in Tamil Nadu

    Advertisement

    In a parallel development, the NIA has also initiated a search operation at the residence of an SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) functionary in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. This move comes as part of their ongoing efforts to root out any potential links or connections that may aid in the fight against terrorism.

    Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: May 09, 2023, 08:10 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 13:12 IST
    Read More