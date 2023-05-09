NIA Raids Over a Dozen Locations in J&K; Search Ops in Tamil Nadu SDPI Operative's House

In a major operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a series of raids across more than a dozen locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The districts being targeted include Srinagar, Anantnag, Kupwara, and others in the Kashmir region. Additionally, raids are also taking place in Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar districts in Jammu.

These well-coordinated raids are a result of a comprehensive investigation into a criminal conspiracy hatched by terror groups operating under various pseudo names. The nefarious activities of these groups were carried out at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, who sought to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

NIA sources said the terrorist outfits involved in the conspiracy were Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al-Badr, and al-Qaeda, besides their offshoots such as The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers and People’s Anti-Fascist Front.

According to the NIA, the initial investigations by it indicated that the workers and cadre of the outfits were involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs or magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, narcotics and small weapons.

These weapons, bombs and narcotics were being pushed in India by Pakistan-based handlers and commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations using drones to the terrorists active in Kashmir, the federal agency said.

Where the Raids Took Place

KULGAM

A preacher and auto driver, aged approximately 32 years, who is the brother-in-law of the deceased terrorist Abass Sheikh, and his brother named Shabir Ahmad Shaikh, crossed the Line of Control (LOC) in 1990 and settled in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

KULGAM

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently conducting a raid at the residence of Rouf Ahmed Sheikh, son of Gh Nabi Sheikh, located in Rampora Qiamoh.

ANANTNAG

In a separate operation, the NIA team conducted a raid at the residence of HC JKAP Mohd Iqbal Haji, son of Ab Gafar Haji, residing at Bus Stand Khiram.

SHOPIAN

The NIA is also questioning Fayaz Ahmad Baba, son of Gh Hassan Baba, and his son Suhaib Ahmad Baba, along with the examination of the ledger books of their grocery store. The raid was concluded in the village of Chanpora.

NIA Raids in Tamil Nadu

In a parallel development, the NIA has also initiated a search operation at the residence of an SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) functionary in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. This move comes as part of their ongoing efforts to root out any potential links or connections that may aid in the fight against terrorism.

