Trends :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Home » India » NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Kashmir Linked to Pakistan-Based Terrorist Conspiracy

NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Kashmir Linked to Pakistan-Based Terrorist Conspiracy

The operation is connected to a case involving terrorist organizations collaborating with their Pakistan-based commanders

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 06:01 IST

Srinagar, India

The NIA investigation relates to the procurement and distribution of large quantities of narcotics, cash, weapons, and improvised explosive devices. (File pic/ IANS)
The NIA investigation relates to the procurement and distribution of large quantities of narcotics, cash, weapons, and improvised explosive devices. (File pic/ IANS)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in more than seven locations across three districts of North and South Kashmir.

The operation is connected to a case involving terrorist organizations collaborating with their Pakistan-based commanders.

The NIA investigation relates to the procurement and distribution of large quantities of narcotics, cash, weapons, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including drone-delivered remote-control-operated sticky bombs and magnetic bombs.

top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • The raids are taking place in Kulgam, Pulwama and Bandipora.

    This is an ongoing story, and further updates are expected.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: June 26, 2023, 05:47 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 06:01 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App