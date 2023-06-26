NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Kashmir Linked to Pakistan-Based Terrorist Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in more than seven locations across three districts of North and South Kashmir.
The operation is connected to a case involving terrorist organizations collaborating with their Pakistan-based commanders.
The NIA investigation relates to the procurement and distribution of large quantities of narcotics, cash, weapons, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including drone-delivered remote-control-operated sticky bombs and magnetic bombs.
The raids are taking place in Kulgam, Pulwama and Bandipora.
This is an ongoing story, and further updates are expected.
first published: June 26, 2023, 05:47 IST
last updated: June 26, 2023, 06:01 IST