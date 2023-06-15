NIA Releases Photos of 45 Accused in Indian High Commission Attack in London

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday released photos of 45 individuals involved in the attack on the Indian High Commission in London on March 19 and requested the assistance of the public in identifying these perpetrators.

“REQUEST FOR IDENTIFICATION/INFORMATION On 19.03.23 these persons were involved in an attack on the High Commission of India, London. They caused grievous injury and disrespected the Indian National Flag. If anyone has any information about them, please Whatsapp/DM @+917290009373," NIA said in a tweet.

This comes a few days after NIA recently released five CCTV footage of the attack on the Indian High Commission organized by Khalistan supporters.

In the videos, individuals accused of the attack can be seen gathering outside the Indian Embassy and subsequently launching an assault. They were seen carrying religious flags and shouting slogans, as captured in the footage.

Following the protest staged by “pro-Khalistani activists" at the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, where the national flag was pulled down, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR).

The case was later taken over by the NIA after the Union Home Ministry directed the Delhi Police to initiate legal action.

The FIR was filed under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. An investigation has been launched in connection with the incident.

In response to the protest, the Indian government summoned the British Deputy High Commissioner, seeking an explanation for the lack of security during the demonstration.

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, condemned the incident as “disgraceful" and “totally unacceptable." “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London- totally unacceptable," he had tweeted.