Trends :PM Modi US VisitChennai RainCyclone Biparjoy Ludhiana NewsHardeep Nijjar
Home » India » NIA to Investigate Recent Attacks on Indian Embassies in Canada, US

NIA to Investigate Recent Attacks on Indian Embassies in Canada, US

Following the March 2023 attack in Canada and San Francisco, Delhi Police Special Cell had registered FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 14:56 IST

New Delhi, India

According to reports, the Delhi Police has transferred the case of Khalistani elements to the NIA.(Representational Image/ANI)
According to reports, the Delhi Police has transferred the case of Khalistani elements to the NIA.(Representational Image/ANI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate the recent attacks on Indian High Commission in Canada and the US. According to reports, the Delhi Police has transferred the case of Khalistani elements to the NIA.

According to a TOI report, following the March 2023 attack in Canada and San Francisco, Delhi Police Special Cell had registered FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Indian Consulate in San Francisco was also attacked on March 20.

Alleged pro-Khalistan supporters in the US also threatened the Indian embassy and Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu during their protest recently. A protestor in his speech issued a direct threat to the Ambassador saying he could face a similar fate to what former president of India Zail Singh faced in 1994.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Alia Bhatt Debuts Her Action Star Skills & New Baddie Avatar In 'Heart Of Stone' Opposite Gal Gadot
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Turns Host, Pooja Bhatt Enters House | New Season More Suited For TV?

    • The US condemned the recent acts of violence during protests at Indian diplomatic facilities in the country. “Violence or the threat of violence against diplomatic facilities and personnel in the United States is a grave concern and will not be tolerated," an official statement by the US said.

    In March 2023, Khalistan supporters protested outside the Indian Embassy in Canada and raised pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists covering the protest.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 17, 2023, 14:56 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 14:56 IST
    Read More