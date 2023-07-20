Nine Feet Long Crocodile Captured From A Farm In Telangana

It’s the monsoon season and parts of India have been hit with flash floods. Some parts of the country are also facing water scarcity. Due to the receding water in the Krishna River, animals like pythons, giant snakes and crocodiles have been creating disturbance in farm fields near the river. A huge crocodile was recently captured at a farm in Ammapalli village Peddamandadi Mandal in Wanaparthy district of Telangana. The incident happened when the farmer was working in the field. The agricultural land owner, Srinivasa Reddy, along with his labourers were scared after seeing the reptile on the farm. The farmer somehow grabbed an old rope to close the mouth of the crocodile, so it can not harm them. The villagers then tied the mouth of the crocodile with brown tape and covered its eyes with a cloth. The forest guards were informed immediately. Thereafter, they came and took the crocodile safely to a vet as it was also found that the crocodile was injured.

According to the officials, the crocodile reportedly weighs around 180 kg and is 9 feet long. After treating it, the officials released it in the nearby river. Reddy told a media portal that it is often that they find snakes and crocodiles on the farms. Many people lose their lives after being attacked by the reptiles. After the incident, the entire farm was searched again for the presence of any other reptiles.

Recently, a video is making rounds on the internet. It is that of a crocodile, which was seen crossing the Commerce College main road late on Tuesday night in the Talwandi area of Kota in Rajasthan. It stopped the ongoing pedestrians and vehicles in their tracks. Deputy conservator of forest, Kota, Jairam Pandey confirmed that his staff was informed on Tuesday night about the crocodile. He said it disappeared into the drains, reported PTI. The city is located on the bank of the Chambal River and close to Gharial Sanctuary, so crocodiles occasionally enter the nearby residential areas.