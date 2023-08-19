Ladakh: 9 Army Jawans Killed As Convoy Vehicle Plunges into Gorge; Prez, PM Mourn Deaths

Nine Indian Army soldiers died and one suffered injuries after a vehicle as part of a convoy skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Kiari in Ladakh on Saturday, sources said. The truck that met with the accident was carrying 10 Jawans.

The incident resulted in nine fatalities and one non-fatal injury, sources said.

At 4:45 pm, an Army vehicle carrying 10 army personnel, including the driver, was traveling from Leh to Nyoma direction when it met with an accident 6 km short of Kiari, according to a statement by SSP Leh.

The vehicle rolled down into a gorge after skidding off the road, it said. “As soon as the reports reached local police, the police team went to the spot and all the injured were shifted to army MI room," the statement read.

“Unfortunately, 8 personnel died on the spot, while one personnel succumbed to the injuries while being taken to Leh hospital," it added.

President Draupadi Murmu expressed deep anguish over the deaths of the soldiers. “I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The nation owes a great debt of gratitude to these soldiers for their selfless sacrifice," she said in a post on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the accident. “Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered. Condolences to the bereaved families. May those who are injured recover at the earliest," he said in a post.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Deeply pained by the loss of lives of our brave Army personnel in a road accident in Ladakh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for early recovery of the injured."

Political Reactions

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief. “Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery," he said in a post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge." In a post on X, he said, “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he received the news of “extremely heart-wrenching news" about the incident in Ladakh. “I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense pain. Your life devoted to the service of the nation is a source of inspiration for all the countrymen," he said in a post.

BJP National President JP Nadda said he was “deeply pained" to hear about the tragic road accident near Leh in Ladakh. “The nation will forever be in debt for their service. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. May the Almighty give them strength to bear this pain. I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said conveyed “heartfelt condolences" to the family members of the Army Personnel who lost their lives in the tragic accident. “May their souls attain eternal peace. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of those Soldiers who have suffered injuries," he said in a post.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a tour of Ladakh, said the news about the soldiers’ martyrdom due to the army vehicle accident is profoundly saddening. “I pay my humble tribute to all the martyrs. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the jawans. I hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We will always be indebted to our brave soldiers. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the brave soldiers. We wish the injured a speedy recovery. The whole country is with you in this hour of grief."

Previous Accidents

The incidents took place months after a two Army Jawans were killed after an ambulance carrying them skidded off the road in Kiari region.