Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » 'Nine Years of Gati and Pragati': PM Hails Govt Works in Infrastructure Sector

'Nine Years of Gati and Pragati': PM Hails Govt Works in Infrastructure Sector

The prime minister's remarks on Twitter with the hashtag '9YearsOfGatiAndPragati' come amidst the BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 12:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The prime minister also shared write-ups on his government's achievements in the infrastructure sector. (File Image/ PMO)
The prime minister also shared write-ups on his government's achievements in the infrastructure sector. (File Image/ PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government in the last nine years has nurtured the roots of growth and development in India, shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled. He said every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India.

The prime minister’s remarks on Twitter with the hashtag ‘9YearsOfGatiAndPragati’ come amidst the BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • “In #9YearsOfGatiAndPragati, we nurtured the roots of growth and development in India, shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled. Every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India," Modi said in a tweet.

    The prime minister also shared write-ups on his government’s achievements in the infrastructure sector.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 15, 2023, 12:47 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 12:47 IST
    Read More