International Yoga Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Mega Gujarat Event Sees 1 Lakh Participants; Asanas Seen on INS Deck, Remote Mountain | Stunning Pics

International Yoga Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead yoga session on Wednesday, marking the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters. This historic celebration will witness the participation of renowned individuals, top UN officials, and envoys from around the world.

Expressing his anticipation, Prime Minister Modi tweeted upon arriving in New York City, where he will engage in various programs, including an interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day program on June 21st.

This visit to the US marks the beginning of Prime Minister Modi’s inaugural state visit, following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Advertisement

Nearly a decade after Prime Minister Modi’s initial proposal at the United Nations General Assembly to establish International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, he will finally be present at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session, making it a truly historic occasion.

A Look At Some of the Updates:

Yoga Has Become India’s ‘soft Power’, Says Health Minister Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said yoga has become India’s “soft power" as he marked the International Day of Yoga by leading a session with hundreds of participants at AIIMS, New Delhi. Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by a resolution. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

Advertisement

Addressing the event, Mandaviya said, “Yoga is an ancient tradition of India but, with time, its practice started to decline. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a huge impetus to yoga and, today, there is no place in the world where yoga is not practised. It has become India’s soft power."

HD Deve Gowda Sends Greetings on International Yoga Day

Advertisement

Over 1 Lakh Participants In Gujarat CM’s Yoga Event | Watch

Rajnath Singh Participates in Yoga Celebrations on Board INS Vikrant

Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday joined hundreds of Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, to participate in the yoga celebrations on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga. He joined the personnel in their performance and led the celebrations on board the sprawling aircraft carrier.

Cutting across their ranks, the defence personnel positioned themselves in various rows and performed different asanas according to the instructions for nearly an hour. ‘Agniveers’ also performed yoga in unison, embracing the spirit of unity and well-being.

Advertisement

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other senior officers of the Navy and the Ministry of Defence were also present during the event. The UN General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations. The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.

International Yoga day: Army Personnel Perform Yoga in Sikkim

Maharashtra: CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis Perform Yoga

MP: VP Dhankhar & CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Jabalpur to Mark International Yoga Day Z | Drone Visuals

Ramdev and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Perform Yoga in Haridwar

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Performs Yoga in Hamirpur

‘Yoga Day Now a Global Spirit’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi emphasizes the global significance of Yoga Day, stating that it has become a universal phenomenon. He highlights the special significance of the ocean ring of yoga this year, with millions of people participating in yoga activities under the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family). According to PM Modi, yoga has the power to unite the world, and it is our responsibility to represent India as a great nation with the motto of “Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat" (One India, Best India).

34,000 Yoga Mats Procured from Tribal Artisans to Be Used at Govt Yoga Day Events

With an aim to promote tribal products, 34,000 yoga mats sourced exclusively from tribal artisans in the country will be used at government events to mark the International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

Tribal Affairs Ministry’s Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED), a national-level cooperative body mandated to bring about socio-economic development of tribals of the country, has procured the yoga mats adorned with designs and motifs representative of various tribal communities.

The Ministry of Ayush will employ these mats for a range of events, workshops, and training programmes organized on the International Yoga Day, according to a statement released by the ministry.

People From Over 180 Countries To Be Present

The advisory for the event encourages guests and attendees to wear Yoga-friendly attire for the special session and added that Yoga mats will be provided during the session. “Welcome to take it home as a souvenir," it said.

People from more than 180 countries will participate in Prime Minister Modi-led Yoga Day celebrations here, representing different walks of life and comprising diplomats, artists, academicians and entrepreneurs among others, sources said.

UN officials, agencies and member states have said they are “looking forward" to participating in the historic event.

“Looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week," UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the highest-ranking woman at the world organisation, said in a tweet.

UN on Yoga

The UN underlined that Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The draft UNGA resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly.

Yoga Day for Me Would Be when Free Yoga Classes Start in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said yoga day for him would be the day when free yoga classes will be started in the city again.